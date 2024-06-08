WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 97)

June 8, 2024

President Joe Biden went to France this week to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Even though he was barely alive when Allied forces stormed the beaches at Normandy in 1944, Biden looked even older than the D-Day veterans by his side. Our 81-year-old president looked confused and disoriented throughout the festivities, so we weren't surprised when Dr. Jill Biden, Ed.D., helped him make an early exit to attend to a bathroom emergency. (We can only assume.) The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 97) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



