Teton Pass Collapse In Landslide Could Spark Worker Shortage In Jackson Hole

On Saturday morning, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WY DOT) shared a Facebook post from Governor Mark Gordon. The post included footage of a landslide that swallowed a section of Teton Pass, which connects Jackson Hole with the communities around Victor, Idaho.

"This morning I met with state officials from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to coordinate a response to the catastrophic landslide that has closed Teton Pass," Gov. Gordon wrote in the post on Saturday.

Drone video of the “catastrophic failure” of Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass...



The governor said, "WYDOT geologists and engineers will be on site today to conduct an assessment and develop a long-term solution to rebuild the roadway," adding, "At this point, we do not have an estimated timeline for the road to reopen."

This is wild! “Catastrophic failure of Teton Pass between Jackson Hole and Victor Idaho. It is a key artery for commuters and commerce. Going to be a rough summer for employees and businesses” pic.twitter.com/vVEMJwy88D — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) June 8, 2024

"The buzz is it will be closed for several weeks or months," Teton County Commission Chairman Luther Propst told local media outlet WyoFile.

With the closure of Teton Pass, a once convenient 35-minute journey now stretches to a grueling 1 hour and 35 minutes, or even longer if there are any detours. This is a big blow to the low-skilled workers of J-Hole who rely on this route due to the unaffordable living costs in the resort town. The new detour will only compound the challenges for these workers - and who knows - some may quit over the new commute.

Propst noted, "The county's looking at camping options at the fairgrounds" for Idaho commuters who work in Jackson Hole.

