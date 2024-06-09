White House Protesters Vandalized Property and Clashed With Law Enforcement, But Police Say No Arrests Were Made

June 9, 2024

No arrests were made on Saturday when pro-Hamas protesters surrounded the White House and scuffled with police as they advocated for Israel’s destruction, vandalized property, and called on Hamas to continue murdering Jews, the Secret Service and Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to the Washington Free Beacon. The post White House Protesters Vandalized Property and Clashed With Law Enforcement, But Police Say No Arrests Were Made appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



