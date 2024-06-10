$490 Million Given To Ukraine Has Been Embezzled Or Stolen

June 10, 2024   |   Tags:
According to politician Mikhail Bondar, Criminal proceedings are underway in Ukraine in relation to dozens of cases of alleged embezzlement and theft of funds earmarked for the military. Nearly $500 million given to Kiev for the construction of “defensive fortifications” to repel Russia’s advance has been embezzled or stolen, media reported on Sunday, citing Bondar. …


