7mm PRC Ballistics Charts From All The Major Ammunition Manufacturers

June 10, 2024 |

The world of precision shooting and hunting is constantly evolving, with advancements in ammunition technology paving the way for more accurate and powerful rounds. Among the latest developments, the 7mm PRC (Precision Rifle Cartridge) stands out as a remarkable addition to the family of high-performance cartridges.

The 7mm PRC is engineered for long-range precision, combining high ballistic coefficients with consistent performance.

Its trajectory is characterized by a flat flight path, allowing shooters to maintain accuracy over extended distances.

The cartridge’s velocity, another critical factor, ensures that the bullet reaches its target swiftly, reducing the time for external factors like wind drift to affect its course.

Additionally, the 7mm PRC delivers substantial energy upon impact, making it a formidable choice for hunting large game.

Finally, its effective range makes it a versatile option for various shooting scenarios, from competitive shooting to hunting in diverse environments.

We break down these elements in further detail, providing a comprehensive overview of the 7mm PRC’s capabilities and what makes it a game-changer in the world of ammunition.

7mm PRC Trajectory Chart

A bullet’s trajectory is its flight path to the target. Most hunters and shooters measure the elevation change in inches of bullet drop, although it is also measured in minutes of angle (MOA).

A flat trajectory is preferred for long-range shooting because it requires the hunter to make fewer adjustments to compensate for the bullet’s drop. With their high ballistic coefficient (BC) bullets, the 28 Nosler and 6.5 Creedmoor are excellent examples of flat-trajectory long-range hunting cartridges – hence their popularity amongst long-range shooters and big game hunters.

The 7mm PRC cartridge also implements projectiles with a high BC. They’re less affected by wind drift as a result, and exhibit incredibly flat trajectories when the ideal barrel length, twist rate and bullet weight are utilized.

When zeroed in at 200 yards, Hornady 7mm PRC 180 grain ELD Match drops a mere -33.7 inches at 500 yards. The Hornady 175 grain ELD-X bullet will drop -34.2 inches at 500 yards when sighted in at 200 yards. Most 7mm bullets have a flat trajectory, making them very accurate for nearly all American long-range big game hunting applications.

7mm PRC Velocity

Muzzle velocity is the rate at which the bullet exits the rifle barrel. It is measured in feet per second (fps). Typically, a longer barrel produces a higher muzzle velocity, as it gives exploding propellant more time to exert its energy against the bullet’s base.

It’s reasonable to expect a muzzle velocity of 2,838 fps to 3,100 fps from factory-loaded 7mm PRC cartridges. You can achieve higher velocities when handloading and reloading 7mm PRC ammo; however, it’s critical to always abide by SAAMI specs and your reloading manua’s instructions.

The muzzle velocity isn’t the 7mm PRC’s only impressive feat. It also excels at conserving its velocity downrange. A lighter bullet like the 160 grain AccuBond has a muzzle velocity of 2,983 fps; at 500 yards, it conserves 2,156 fps velocity. A heavier bullet like the 195 grain Berger EOL has a muzzle velocity of 2,838 fps; at 500 yards, it conserves 2,259 fps.

7mm PRC Kinetic Energy

A projectile’s energy is measured in foot-pounds (ft-lbs). Muzzle energy is the amount of force a bullet possesses the instant it exits the barrel. Heavier bullets tend to have a higher muzzle energy, but the projectile’s velocity also matters.

A lower muzzle energy usually indicates the round has less recoil – but this is not necessarily always the case, as the rifle’s weight and the shooter’s sensitivity also play a role in the amount of perceived recoil. Because the 7mm PRC has a high case capacity and uses long, heavy bullets, we can expect it to have lots of kinetic energy and proportionate recoil.

When fired from most factory rifles, the 7mm PRC will have about 3,100 ft-lbs to about 3,500 ft-lbs of muzzle energy. It also does a tremendous job of maintaining that energy at long distances. By 500 yards, it will still have about 1,600 ft-lbs to 2,250 ft-lbs of energy, depending on the exact load you’re firing.

7mm PRC Effective Range

Since the 7mm PRC is a long-action rifle cartridge, we expect it to have an extended effective range.

When firing 175 grain bullets, the 7mm Precision Rifle Cartridge can hit targets beyond 1,000 yards.

Most big game hunters consider the 7mm PRC’s maximum effective range to be 1,000 yards. Skilled marksmen can stretch this round’s range even further, however, as it maintains 1,000 ft-lbs of energy past 1,000 yards.

Continue reading the full guide on 7mm PRC ballistics here to see how the 7mm PRC cartridge compares to other similar cartridges.

