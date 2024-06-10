Croo Resigns: Left-Wing Belgian Prime Minister Out Amidst Populist Revolt In Europe

Populism is back on the menu in Europe.

After a crushing defeat in France during Sunday's European elections, causing French President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the French parliament and announce new elections in June and July, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has announced his resignation after a similar wave of populist / nationalist parties swept up votes in the bloc-wide election.

In addition to France and Belgium, Germany and Austria have also see sweeping victories for anti-immigration parties.

De Croo, the leader of the Flemish Liberals and Democrats (Open VLD), says he'll step down on Monday following the results of the election in which VLD received just 6% of the vote.

Coming in first was the right-wing New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) with an expected 22% of the votes, followed by Vlaams Belang - a similarly anti-immigrant party, with 17.5% of the vote. In third place was the Socialist Voruit party which received roughly 10.5% of the votes.

Back to France - as we reported earlier, Marine le Pen's National Party wiped the floor with Macron, receiving a projected 31.5% of the vote vs. Macron's Renaissance party at 15.2% of France's vote.

"France needs a clear majority in serenity and harmony. To be French, at heart, it is about choosing to write history, not be driven by it," Macron said, after his sweeping defeat.

“This is a serious, weighty decision, but above all it’s an act of trust,” Macron said. “Confidence in you, confidence in the ability of the French people to make the right choice for themselves and for future generations.”

Le Pen supporters, such as the woman pictured below, celebrated their win.

And in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party had its ass handed to it as well - taking just 14% of the votes, a historic low for the party per German broadcasters cited by the Daily Mail.

A conservative alliance of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) took home 29.5% of the vote. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), took second, with 16.5% of the votes - a massive 5.5% increase compared to the 2019 EU election. A similar result was seen in Austrian exit polls, with the far-right FPOe party leading the vote count. If confirmed, it would be the first time the group has topped a nationwide ballot in the Alpine country. The Freedom Party (FPOe) gained 27 percent of the votes, ahead of the ruling conservative People's Party (OeVP), according to the polls released by the country's main media outlets.

To summarize:

France: National Rally wins a historic 31.5% of the EU vote, forcing Macron to dissolve the national parliament. Germany: AfD surges to become the 2nd largest party, liberal parties tank. Belgium: Prime Minister resigns after his crushing defeat against the right. Italy: Meloni's Brother of Italy wins in a historic landslide Austria: FPÖ doubles their seats and becomes the largest party in the nation. Spain: Right beating the left by 10%. Luxemburg: First ever seat for ADR.

Seems like people worldwide aren't huge fans of raging inflation and unchecked illegal migration after all.