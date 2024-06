Gaza Journalist Held Israeli Hostages in Home, IDF Says

June 10, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A journalist in Gaza who contributed to Al Jazeera held Israeli hostages in his family home, the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday after a special forces operation rescued four hostages in central Gaza. The post Gaza Journalist Held Israeli Hostages in Home, IDF Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...