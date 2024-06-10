He Accused Israel of Genocide Days After Oct. 7. The University of Minnesota Tapped Him To Lead Its Genocide Studies Center.

June 10, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Oct. 13, just six days after Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Jewish state and slaughtered more than 1,000 Israelis, Stockton University professor Raz Segal penned an op-ed accusing Israel of genocide. Months later, the University of Minnesota tapped Segal to lead its Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, prompting resignations from members of the center's advisory board. The post He Accused Israel of Genocide Days After Oct. 7. The University of Minnesota Tapped Him To Lead Its Genocide Studies Center. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...