Pro-Palestinian Protests Invade Wall Street

Parts of Wall Street are currently under siege as hundreds of Pro Palestinian protesters flood the financial district of Lower Manhattan. The demonstrators are demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This comes after protesters surrounded the White House on Saturday.

"Hamas and Hezbollah flags in lower Manhattan. Believe people when they tell you who they are," one X user said.

Hamas and Hezbollah flags in lower Manhattan. Believe people when they tell you who they are. pic.twitter.com/QLhuJLM9Pb — Boris Zilberman (@rolltidebmz) June 10, 2024

A banner says "Long Live October 7th," referring to the date that Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

Pro-Hamas Supporters in New York City are currently Waving around a Banner which says “Long Live October 7th” and that was apparently Sponsored by Samidoun also know as the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which is a Canadian “Non-Profit” which is linked to the Popular… pic.twitter.com/QDBO5rR0gW — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 10, 2024

Who is Samidoun?

We've covered Samidoun in detail and provided links to other organizations fueling chaos in the US:

Here are more scenes from the financial district.

Happening Now: the pro-terror mob has gathered outside the Nova Exhibit in NYC.



Truly disgusting. They are protesting outside a memorial to the victims of October 7. pic.twitter.com/Sa1TIGslXl — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 10, 2024

BREAKING| Hundreds of Pro Palestine protesters are marching right now on Wall Street in Lower Manhattan demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/PMHGVZqjE9 — Shariff Hussein Muhamed (@Shariffvip) June 11, 2024

NOW - Manhattan New York USA 🇺🇸

WALL STREET - Pro Palestine Protests Pro Isreal

Pro USA Protests mixed in together

Day of Rage Protests ■ LIVE ■

《Links in comments》 pic.twitter.com/rVrAOSWWRe — MəanL¡LMə♡₩ (@MeanLILMeoW) June 10, 2024

NOW- Violent Palestine rioters get into a physical altercation with the NYPD, as they attempt to shut down the Union Square Metro station in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/t5jvLVA2gt — Overton (@OvertonLive) June 10, 2024

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators surrounded the White House, demanding 'genocide Joe' to hold the red line and end the Israel-Hamas war.

Given the rise in protests and Israel's admission that the conflict might extend well into the second half of the year, we anticipate the continuation of demonstrations into the summer months.