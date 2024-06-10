Tucker Carlson Plans 15-City Tour Featuring Star-Studded Lineup

(The Daily Signal)—Popular conservative host Tucker Carlson is planning a nationwide speaking tour this September featuring a range of newsmakers and political leaders leading up to Election Day.

Carlson announced his plans Monday morning and shared the full schedule with The Daily Signal, which is partnering with Tucker Carlson Live to provide our subscribers with early access to tickets starting Tuesday (details below).

Since launching Tucker Carlson Network last year, the former Fox News host has amassed a huge audience for his video interviews, podcast episodes, and social media posts. He now plans to build on that success with a 15-city tour at some of America’s most recognizable sports arenas.

“I can’t wait to take our show on the road in cities across America,” Carlson said in a statement to The Daily Signal. “We’re going to be talking about real issues with real people. You’d better believe the Establishment will be losing their minds.”

The Sept. 4 kickoff of Carlson’s tour will afford him an opportunity to comment on the latest developments of the 2024 presidential election and interview a wide range of guests, many of whom are household names or recognizable personalities from Tucker Carlson Network.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., will join Carlson for the Sept. 26 stop at Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, S.C. Heritage previously sponsored Carlson’s live State of the Union special in March.

Carlson’s stops will feature actors Roseanne Barr and Russell Brand; musician Kid Rock; former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; media personalities Glenn Beck, Dan Bongino, Alex Jones, and Megyn Kelly; and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, will close the tour Sept. 28 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Daily Signal subscribers will be able to purchase tickets tomorrow using a special code. Subscribe to our Morning Bell email newsletter or follow @DailySignal on X to receive the code Tuesday morning.

The post Tucker Carlson Plans 15-City Tour Featuring Star-Studded Lineup appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



