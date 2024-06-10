Watch: Mob Loots AutoZone In South LA During Chaotic Street Takeover

The latest chaotic example of California's criminal and social justice reforms backfiring erupted in South Los Angeles early Monday morning, where a street takeover resulted in a mob of looters ransacking an AutoZone store.

Local media outlet KTLA reported that the Los Angeles Police Department received multiple calls of a street takeover at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Hoover Street around 0400 local time. Then, minutes later, a mob of 50 people looted a nearby AutoZone. Officials believe other stores in the area were hit as well.

"At least three businesses were hit within a four-mile radius and authorities were working to determine if the crimes were connected," Fox 11 said.

Elon Musk commented on the video with "!!."

The video is reminiscent of BLM looting scenes several years ago.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

How long until socialist radical Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comments on the incident, explaining how the looters were only stealing so they could fix their cars?

Several years ago, remember what AoC said during BLM riots, "They feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry."

The lack of law and order in progressive cities has sparked a nationwide surge in crime and chaos over the years (though not according to the official data that AG Garland so proudly flaunts, but that's another story).

According to polls, law-abiding Americans are fed up with progressive policies that are increasingly transforming cities into scenes of the video game Grand Theft Auto.