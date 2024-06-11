Biden White House Suffers Embarrassing Defeat Defending Powerful Mexican Labor Union

June 11, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The White House took the unprecedented step of intervening in an international labor dispute last year after a push from powerful U.S. labor unions. Then, months later, a multi-nation tribunal threw the case out, handing a defeat to the administration and its labor allies. The post Biden White House Suffers Embarrassing Defeat Defending Powerful Mexican Labor Union appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



