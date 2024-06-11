Harvard Student Facing Criminal Charges for Accosting Israeli Classmate Lands Job in DC Public Defender’s Office

June 11, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Harvard University graduate student who was charged with two misdemeanors after accosting an Israeli classmate last October has now landed a job in Washington, D.C.'s public defender's office. The post Harvard Student Facing Criminal Charges for Accosting Israeli Classmate Lands Job in DC Public Defender's Office appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...