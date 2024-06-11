High Court Rules the Covid mRNA Jab Is Not Even a Vaccine, so What Exactly Is It?

June 11, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(Natural News)—Pro-jab zealots love the word “vaccine” because they believe it’s the only way for humans to survive the virus-filled planet where anything can kill you at anytime, like polio, measles and the Wuhan virus, a.k.a. Covid-19. Vaccines are said to be the holy grail of medicine and the CDC recommends all children get 70 injections before age 7, and starting on the day of birth (think hepatitis jab here). Now, come to find out, all 270 million Americans who got at least one Covid spiked-prion jab received not only a dirty vaccine, but something that doesn’t even qualify for the term “vaccine.” So what the heck did they all agree to?

There’s a twisted, demented experiment going on with 85 percent of all Americans, and it has to do with tricking human cells into creating millions of nanoparticles, forever, that clog the blood, disrupt the CNS and catapult cancer cells. Oops. Sorry about that, says the CDC, FDA, WHO, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, school systems and millions of employers across the nation. It’s the vaccine apologist bandwagon, and it comes too little, too late.

The Covid jabs are NOT vaccines at all, and a high court has ruled this, because the gene-mutating injections DO NOT meet the medical definition of vaccines, since they DO NOT prevent the spread of the virus.

Dirty vaccines contain and create contaminants inside the human body, propagating disease and disorder, instead of creating protection through immunity against it

Do you REALLY know what mRNA means? You’ve heard plenty of false-narratives about it, from when they first rolled out the non-vaccine jabs. Everyone was told they do NOT change your DNA. That was a bold-faced lie. Everyone was told that the spike proteins remain at the site of injection. Lie. Everyone was told they prevent the spread of the virus. Another jab fib. Everyone was also told you can’t catch Covid if you get the “vaccines.” More bunk.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is the federal court of appeals and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. The Ninth Circuit is by far the largest of the 13 U.S. Courts of Appeals, covering a total of nine states and two territories, with 29 active judgeships. They just reversed (misapplied) a precedent set by a old previous case called Jacobson v. Massachusetts, that had to do with smallpox jabs being effective at preventing disease spread. This allowed the medical industrial complex to force-vaccinate Americans based on that theory (without any scientific proof, mind you). Since Covid-19 mRNA “vaccinations” do NOT effectively (or at all) “prevent the spread” of the virus, the court ruled that they cannot be called vaccines anymore.

A vaccine is defined by the CDC themselves as “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease.” The term “vaccination” is defined as “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.” Believe or not, Big Pharma never tested the jab to see if it prevents transmission, yet every medical doctor, scientist, fake news pundit and the fake President himself (hair-sniffin’ Joe) regurgitated repeatedly the phrase about getting the vaccine so you won’t catch (and die) from Covid. Guess what? Vaccines are weapons. Weapons.

High court rules mRNA is not a vaccine, and maybe that’s because it’s actually a biological weapon of mass destruction

You may not have heard yet, because the mass media (fake news) industrial complex will never let this be a headline story, or a story at all anywhere, but the man who drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act (BWAA) categorizes mRNA nano-particle injections as WMDs. Oh yes he did. Law Professor Dr. Francis Boyle, a Harvard-trained professor and author of the BWAA has issued an affidavit DECLARING Covid-19 mRNA injections as “biological weapons” and “weapons of mass destruction.”

According to the proper classification of Covid “vaccines,” they are classified as the following:

Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023);

Federal Crime of Treason 18 USC § 2381;

Treason § 876.32 Fla. Stat. (2023);

Domestic Terrorism, 18 USC § 2331;

Terrorism § 775.30 Fla. Stat. (2023);

Murder § 782.04 (1)(a) Fla. Stat. (2023);

and Genocide 18 USC §1091;

Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on WMDs called “vaccines” that cause vascular clots, hypertension, myocarditis, pericarditis, heart attacks, strokes, PCVS, SPS and Long-Vax-Syndrome.

Sources for this article include:

The post High Court Rules the Covid mRNA Jab Is Not Even a Vaccine, so What Exactly Is It? appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...