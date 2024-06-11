UCLA Was Poised To Launch Its Own Investigation of Medical School Admissions—But Refused To Protect Whistleblowers From Retaliation

June 11, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The University of California, Los Angeles, medical school has gone to extraordinary lengths for over five years to shield its admissions practices from internal scrutiny, stonewalling data requests from concerned professors and refusing to assure admissions officials that they would not face retaliation for cooperating with an internal probe of the school’s admissions office, according to three sources with firsthand knowledge of the situation and documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The post UCLA Was Poised To Launch Its Own Investigation of Medical School Admissions—But Refused To Protect Whistleblowers From Retaliation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...