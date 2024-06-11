US Deploys Sub Hunter P-8 Poseidon Off Florida Coast To 'Shadow' Russian Flotilla

According to Newsweek, multiple open-source intelligence analysts have said the US has deployed air and naval assets off Florida's eastern coast to 'shadow' Russian warships. This comes as Russian warships are expected to arrive in Cuba this week ahead of military drills in the Caribbean.

Open source intelligence (OSINT) analysts on Tuesday posted updates showing the CG Stone coastguard vessel, the USS Truxtun and USS Donald Cook destroyers, and the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ville de Quebec travelling southwards down the Florida coast, purportedly following the Russian ships headed to Cuba. Above them, at least one US Navy P-8A Poseidon appeared to be conducting surveillance. -Newsweek

OSINT analysts on X weren't clear which of Russia's four-ship grouping, made up of the Gorshkov frigate, the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, the fleet oil tanker Pashin, and the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker, were transiting in international waters off the coast of Florida. Still, they posted flight tracking data that showed at least one Boeing P-8 Poseidon circling above.

🚨Update: US ON FULL ALERT!! The Hunt is on!! US Navy P8 Poseidon 'Sub hunter' is flying over the coast of Florida in search of rogue Russian submarine!!



The Russian Navy nuclear Submarine Kazan is 66 miles away from Florida coast, equipped with 4500-km Kalibr-M missiles, off… pic.twitter.com/xuSJV5hAX8 — US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) June 10, 2024

The BOEING P-8 Poseidon that’s been monitoring a Russian Submarine off the Coast of Florida has been relieved by a second BOEING P-8 Poseidon. There’s also A US Warship, Canadian Warship and Coast Guard Ships in the area. pic.twitter.com/ygT45GFDnE — Matthew Smith (@MatthewKCWX) June 11, 2024

❗🇺🇸⚔️🇷🇺 – Russian submarine spotted off the east coast of Florida! 😱



175 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, a Russian submarine was detected at 9:45 a.m. EST on June 10, heading 253 at 14 knots. 😳



In response, a US Navy P8 Poseidon, also known as the “Submarine Hunter”, was… pic.twitter.com/x3I9dcp2V6 — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) June 11, 2024

The Russian warships are expected to arrive in Havana in the coming days and stay through early next week, according to Cuba's Foreign Ministry. This deployment signals Russia's capacity to operate globally while still fully engaged in its third year of war in Ukraine.

"This is about Russia showing they are still capable of some level of naval power projection," a US senior official told McClatchy and the Miami Herald, adding, "We should expect more of this activity going forward."

Meanwhile, Jake Broe, a former US Air Force nuclear and missile operations officer, stated on X on Sunday, "Russians on Kremlin State TV yesterday declared that Mexico was their military ally and they are wanting to place their missiles on Mexican territory so Mexico can attack the United States."

I have no idea why this is not getting mainstream media coverage but the Russians on Kremlin State TV yesterday declared that Mexico was their military ally and they are wanting to place their missiles on Mexican territory so Mexico can attack the United States. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/SU7CdhgDEK — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) June 10, 2024

All of this is the result of the Biden administration's weak foreign policy, which has sparked turmoil around the world. Terrible foreign policy decision-making has become a liability for Biden's campaign before the November elections. The majority of Americans don't want World War III.