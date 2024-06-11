White House Cancels Press Briefing Following Hunter Biden’s Felony Gun Conviction

Hours after President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was convicted on all three felony charges in a federal gun trial, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre canceled a scheduled press briefing.   The post White House Cancels Press Briefing Following Hunter Biden's Felony Gun Conviction appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


