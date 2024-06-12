9 Bible Stories That Probably Won’t Be Turned Into Animated Kids’ Films Anytime Soon

June 12, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

The Bible is the most important book in history, with some of the most beautiful and impactful stories ever recorded. Children of all ages can benefit from the truths in God's Word… but let's be honest, there are some Bible stories that will never get an animated adaptation for the little ones. Here are nine kids' films you probably won't be seeing any time soon:



Read More...