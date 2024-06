Biden Issues Executive Order Limiting Border Crossings To Just 5,000 ISIS Terrorists Per Day

June 12, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House took decisive action to quell fears about the threat of terrorism after several alleged terrorists were apprehended in the U.S., as President Joe Biden issued an executive order limiting border crossings to just 5,000 ISIS terrorists per day.



Read More...