Columbia Administrators Fire Off Hostile and Dismissive Text Messages, Vomit Emojis During Alumni Reunion Panel on Jewish Life

June 12, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Throughout a Columbia panel, which unfolded over nearly two hours, Vice Dean Susan Chang-Kim was on her phone texting her colleagues about the proceedings—and they were replying to her in turn. As the panelists offered frank appraisals of the climate Jewish students have faced, Columbia's top officials responded with mockery and vitriol, dismissing claims of anti-Semitism and suggesting, in Associate Dean Matthew Patashnick's words, that Jewish figures on campus were exploiting the moment for "fundraising potential." The post Columbia Administrators Fire Off Hostile and Dismissive Text Messages, Vomit Emojis During Alumni Reunion Panel on Jewish Life appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



