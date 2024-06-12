Comedian Rob Schneider’s Epic Response To Being Yanked Offstage for ‘Offensive’ Trans Joke

June 12, 2024

Comedian Rob Schneider declared cancel culture “over” after a controversial performance north of the border. Canada’s Hospital of Regina Foundation hired Schneider to perform at its Four Seasons Ball fundraiser […] The post Comedian Rob Schneider's Epic Response To Being Yanked Offstage for 'Offensive' Trans Joke appeared first on The Western Journal.


