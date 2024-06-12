Karine Jean-Pierre Won’t Rule Out Commuting Hunter Biden’s Sentence

June 12, 2024

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday would not rule out the possibility of President Joe Biden commuting his son Hunter Biden’s sentence after he was convicted this week on three felony charges in a federal gun trial.   The post Karine Jean-Pierre Won't Rule Out Commuting Hunter Biden's Sentence appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



