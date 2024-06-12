Republicans Introduce Bill To Ban DEI in Government, Federal Contracting

Congressional Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday that would eliminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion positions in the federal government and bar federal contractors from requiring DEI statements and training sessions. The Dismantle DEI Act, introduced by Sen. J.D. Vance (R., Ohio) and Rep. Michael Cloud (R., Texas), would also bar federal grants from going […] The post Republicans Introduce Bill To Ban DEI in Government, Federal Contracting appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



