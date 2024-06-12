South Carolina Showdown: Corruption, the WHO & A Health Czar (Video)
June 12, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosIn this episode, Evan Mulch from The John Birch Society joins me to talk about the continued push in South Carolina by Governor Henry McMaster for a Health Czar. In fact, according to the bill, an unelected bureaucrat would be able to dictate statewide health initiatives and mandates for everyone, something the people of the …
