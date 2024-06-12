Top 10 Things Democrat Politicians Are Guilty of Doing That They’re Accusing Trump of Doing

(Natural News)—Most Democrats still think that the Democratic Party is a legitimate political party that represents American’s interests, rights ideals, but nothing is further from the truth. The Democratic Party has been taken over by terrorists who are trying their very best, right now, to destroy the Republic, most of its citizens, and annihilate the very constitution that binds everything together. Democrats simply cannot see it, at all. They’ve been blindsided and brainwashed so completely by their fake news that everything they hear and read that’s candy-coated with orange-man-bad theory, well, they just gobble it up like an obese child eating birthday cake for breakfast, lunch, dinner and of course, desert.

From 2016 – 2020, fake news ran Trump-Russia-Collusion lie 24/7/365; now Trump is being arrested, convicted and sentenced for questioning 2020 election

Pretty much every Democrat politician, fake news producer, news reporter, news anchor, website owner and poser journalist for the Left should be arrested, convicted and sentenced to prison time for challenging the 2016 election, according to their own standards they are using to put Trump away right now.

There are thousands and thousands of hours of media coverage proving this, and millions of printed and published “news” stories covering one of the biggest lies ever perpetrated to try to impeach a U.S. President, and it worked. If Trump goes to jail, so should every Democrat politician, lunatic pundit, news anchor, reporter, Antifa member and Black Lives Matter “activist.”

The Democrats accused Trump of coercing Ukraine while a video circulated of Biden actually doing exactly that with billions in taxpayer funding

Yes, as the Democrats accused President Trump of colluding with Ukraine in some kind of impeachable scandal, a video circulated PROVING demented Joe Biden leveraged a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine, threatening to withhold it, if Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, did not stop pursuing Biden’s crackhead son Hunter for corruption. While former VP Dark Brandon oversaw foreign policy in Ukraine, his porno-and-crack-addicted criminal son Hunter served on the board of Burisma Holdings, the biggest gas company in the satellite democracy.

In order to save his son’s job, reputation and possible jail time, hair-sniffer Joe threatened to hold back on giving Ukraine (Obama’s gift of) a billion dollars, unless Shokin backed off. It was all caught on video and went viral, proving yet again that whatever the Democrats accuse Trump of doing, they do themselves.

Currently, the Democrats flood the fake news media with the mantra that Donald J. Trump is attempting to destroy democracy. It must be opposite day every day for the Democrats. The Democrats in Washington DC are currently doing everything they can to destroy freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of press, freedom of voting in legitimate elections, all while they try to instigate World War III with Russia.

It is unbelievable the lengths to which the Demoncrats go to propagate race wars in America, hatred between straights and gays and utter contempt for anyone who believes in God. It seems as though if you are not atheist, or at least agnostic, you are not allowed to be a liberal these days. That’s why we must bring to you this.

Top 10 things Democrat politicians are completely guilty of doing that they’re accusing Trump of doing

Election corruption (CCP-Biden-marked mail-in ballots, Dominion Voting machine flipping, dead people voting, illegal immigrants voting, Democrats voting multiple times in multiple states, etc.) Quid-pro-quo (coercion) of Ukraine Sex Crimes (compare the “dossier” to child trafficking using open borders and war chaos). Also consider the $17 million in taxpayer money paid out to cover up sexual harassment charges against our Congress. Storing classified documents loosely at home or personal office (Biden is guilty and, unlike Trump, never had the authority to be in possession of said documents.) Contesting elections (only Democrats can investigate election corruption) Destroying democracy (dismantling infrastructure, curriculum and the constitution) Propagating riots (think Jan. 6th with cops gas-bombing and killing protesters) Fascism (the real fascists run the nation now, including Obama and Soros) Racism (CRT, gender “fluidity”, race-baiting, restitution, BLM, Antifa, etc.) Embezzling (check the Military Industrial Complex and Medical Industrial Complex)

Keep your truth news in check by adding Preparedness.news to your favorites list and tuning in daily for updates on real news about surviving and thriving in the near future, and news that’s being scrubbed from MSM and social media as you read this.

