White House ‘Equity’ Requirements Holding Back EV Charging Station Construction, Internal Docs Show

June 12, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In 2021, the Biden administration pledged it would build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030. So far, it’s built seven. Last month, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg—who administers the funds apportioned for EV charger construction in the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Act—said Americans should not be surprised at the time it takes to stand up "a new category of federal investment." The post White House 'Equity' Requirements Holding Back EV Charging Station Construction, Internal Docs Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



