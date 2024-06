As Russian Warships Threaten Florida Coast, Biden Responds Decisively To Ensure Safety Of All Pride Murals

June 13, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MIAMI, FL — In the wake of the sighting of a Russian naval flotilla not far from the coast of Florida, President Biden, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has swiftly and competently reacted to the situation in order to defend his top security priority: all of the Florida Pride murals.



Read More...