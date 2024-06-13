Attractive Female Saying ‘Wokeness Is Gaytarded’ Instantly Becomes World’s Most Popular Conservative Influencer

June 13, 2024   |   Tags: ,

NEW YORK, NY — Conservative pundits claim that Madelynn McMammaral, a somewhat attractive woman who recently made her first media appearance in a short video where she just repeated "Wokeness Is Gaytarded" in different accents for three minutes straight, is now the most influential right-wing symbol in the world.


