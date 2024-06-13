Biden Administration’s EV Push Faces Legal Challenge From Wide Industry Coalition

June 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A large coalition of industry associations representing energy producers, consumers, auto dealers, farmers, and convenience stores are planning to file federal legal petitions challenging President Joe Biden's aggressive electric vehicle push, the Washington Free Beacon has learned. The post Biden Administration's EV Push Faces Legal Challenge From Wide Industry Coalition appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...