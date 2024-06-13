Disqualified Lia Thomas Asks If He Can Still Just Hang Out Naked In The Olympic Women’s Locker Rooms

June 13, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

STATE COLLEGE, PA — After the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) made a shocking ruling on Thursday that Lia Thomas, a man, would not be allowed to compete on the U.S. women's Olympic team, Thomas requested further clarification on whether he might be allowed to still just hang out naked in the women's locker room on occasion or something like that.



Read More...