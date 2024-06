‘Hobby Horsing Isn’t A Real Sport,’ Says Man Who Golfs

June 13, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ORLANDO, FL — Sources close to Florida resident Chet Schopel claim that the man has just vehemently opined that "hobby horsing isn't a real sport" while completely forgetting that his own favorite "athletic endeavor" is golf.



