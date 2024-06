Israel and the Misjudgement of Reality

June 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On all fronts, the Israeli internal paradigm is fracturing; and externally, the West is itself fissuring, and becoming a pariah on the global stage. The western leaderships’ explicit facilitation of a bloody cleansing of Palestinians has incised the old spectre of “Orientalism” and colonialism onto the skyline. And is gyring the West towards being “the […]



Read More...