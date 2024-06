Luka Dončić’s Referee Rumble: Mavs’ Plea to End Complaints Sparks NBA Buzz

June 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Dallas Mavericks advise Luka Dončić to refrain from complaining about calls and criticizing referees during games. In Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, he fouled out in the fourth quarter while blocking Jaylen Brown.



