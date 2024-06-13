Pentagon Wants to Use American Troops as Guinea Pigs for “Experimental” Lab-Grown Meat

June 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The Department of Defense is looking for a more “sustainable” protein source than good, old fashioned meat. And given that this is the American military we’re talking about, that means outsourcing most of the research and development to the private sector by throwing an ungodly amount of tax dollars at whoever claims they can achieve this goal.

The demonic Democrat party is willing to use our brave soldiers as lab rats for their evil satanic agenda. Are you paying attention yet? https://t.co/THQ565ItOI — Catturd (@catturd2) June 14, 2024

In this case, the recipient of those tax dollars is BioMADE, a public-private consortium that’s “building a robust bioindustrial manufacturing ecosystem” to develop lab-grown meat for the military. And thanks to its partnership with the Pentagon, American troops may be the guinea pigs it uses to test out whatever abominations they cook up in their labs!

The post Pentagon Wants to Use American Troops as Guinea Pigs for “Experimental” Lab-Grown Meat appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...