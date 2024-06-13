Swiss Court Confirms “Lia” Thomas Is a Dude and Therefore Cannot Compete Against Actual Women at the Olympics

Former collegiate swimmer and current conservative activist Riley Gaines shared excellent news following a Swiss court ruling against Lia Thomas, the male swimmer pretending to be a woman so he can demolish the sport at every level.

According to Gaines:

Great news! Lia Thomas won’t be able to compete in women’s category at the Olympics or any other elite competition. He has just lost his legal battle in Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling. This is a victory for women and girls everywhere.

Thomas dominated women’s collegiate swimming at Penn State, winning the national championship in 2022 by competing against girls despite being a 6’1″ man. But World Aquatics, swimming’s international federation, established a policy against men competing against women in “elite” events, including the Olympics. For now, the Swiss court ruling will keep Thomas from living out his female fantasies at the highest level of his sport.

