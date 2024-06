WATCH: Italian PM Corrals Biden After He Wanders Off at Summit

June 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden wandered away from a group of foreign leaders at the G7 summit in Italy on Thursday, only to be corralled back to the group by Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni. The post WATCH: Italian PM Corrals Biden After He Wanders Off at Summit appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...