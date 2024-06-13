WATCH: Nathan Wade Stops Interview When Asked When He Started Seeing Trump Prosecutor

June 13, 2024   |   Tags:

A media consultant for former Donald Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade pulled him aside during an interview with CNN, following a question from Kaitlan Collins about when his romantic relationship with Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis began. The post WATCH: Nathan Wade Stops Interview When Asked When He Started Seeing Trump Prosecutor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x