“We’re Gonna F*****g Lose Them”: Donny Deutsch and James Carville Sound the Alarm on Hispanic Men Ditching Democrats

June 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(DCNF)—Democratic strategist James Carville and television personality Donny Deutsch voiced their worries about “Hispanic males” abandoning the Democratic Party in a podcast episode aired on Thursday.

President Joe Biden is losing support among Latino Americans, and a May New York Times/Siena College found that the voting bloc is leaning toward former President Donald Trump by five points among six swing states. Carville and Deutsch discussed on “On Brand with Donny Deutsch” why men are averse to the Democratic Party, warning specifically about the likelihood it will “lose Hispanic males.”

WATCH:

'We're Gonna F*ckin' Lose 'Em': James Carville And Donny Deutsch Sound Alarm On Hispanic Men Ditching Dems sorry pic.twitter.com/C1zRmOMvKD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 13, 2024

“We have a huge male problem all across the board, but particularly, I hate this term but I’ll use it, ‘communities of color,’ as if all people are not white the same. It’s stupid,” Carville continued. “And I do think, and people got a little upset with me when I told The New York Times, I think Democratic culture has too many preachy females. It’s too much, ‘Don’t eat hamburgers, don’t watch football, wear a condom.’ Like, man, shit, leave me alone, okay? I’ve got a goddamn life to lead. You know, a guy works at a tire repair shop in suburban Atlanta, motherfucker’s working 50 hours a week, making $16.50 an hour, and he wants to watch the football game, and he wants to smoke dope and drink beer.”

“And then everybody’s telling him he’s slothful and they reject that shit,” he added. “I just think some of it is this cosmopolitan condensation, if you will. Like, you need to lead the kind of life we lead, not the kind of life you lead, and it pisses people off.”

Deutsch chimed in to say this impacts voters of all races and that it’s a main factor for President Donald Trump’s support.

Carville agreed, adding, “We’re gonna lose Hispanic males. We’re gonna fuckin’ lose ’em.”

“That’s on that male-female issue,” Deutsch said. “That’s on … very much, they want to see, this is a generalization, but strong dominant male in a household.”

Latinos favored Biden over Trump by 33% in the 2020 election, according to Edison Research’s exit polling.

NBC News’ Dasha Burns told MSNBC in May that black and Hispanic voters reject her suggestive statements that former Trump is racist.

“I talk to these voters about the Central Park five,” Burns said. “I talk to them about some of the comments that he’s made, and the policies beyond rhetoric, right? They are just so focused on what their lives are like right now, what they can feel tangibly that when I push back with those comments, they shut that down.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

The post “We’re Gonna F*****g Lose Them”: Donny Deutsch and James Carville Sound the Alarm on Hispanic Men Ditching Democrats appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...