Which Countries Have Universal Health Coverage?

June 13, 2024   |   Tags:
Which Countries Have Universal Health Coverage?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Universal Health Coverage (UHC) means that everyone has access to a full range of health services - from emergency interventions to palliative care - without financial difficulty.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Julia Wendling uses data from CEOWorld Magazine to visualize the countries that have UHC versus those that do not, along with how UHC coverage breaks down in terms of the global population.

The State of Universal Health Coverage in the World 

In 2024, 73 of the 195 countries worldwide had UHC, resulting in around 69% of the world’s population having some form of universal healthcare.

CountryUHC?
Albania 🇦🇱Yes
Algeria 🇩🇿Yes
Argentina 🇦🇷Yes
Australia 🇦🇺Yes
Austria 🇦🇹Yes
Bahamas 🇧🇸Yes
Belgium 🇧🇪Yes
Bhutan 🇧🇹Yes
Botswana 🇧🇼Yes
Brazil 🇧🇷Yes
Bulgaria 🇧🇬Yes
Burkina Faso 🇧🇫Yes
Canada 🇨🇦Yes
Chile 🇨🇱Yes
China 🇨🇳Yes
Colombia 🇨🇴Yes
Costa Rica 🇨🇷Yes
Croatia 🇭🇷Yes
Cuba 🇨🇺Yes
Czech Republic 🇨🇿Yes
Denmark 🇩🇰Yes
Egypt 🇪🇬Yes
Finland 🇫🇮Yes
France 🇫🇷Yes
Georgia 🇬🇪Yes
Germany 🇩🇪Yes
Ghana 🇬🇭Yes
Greece 🇬🇷Yes
Hong Kong 🇭🇰Yes
Iceland 🇮🇸Yes
India 🇮🇳Yes
Indonesia 🇮🇩Yes
Ireland 🇮🇪Yes
Israel 🇮🇱Yes
Italy 🇮🇹Yes
Japan 🇯🇵Yes
Kuwait 🇰🇼Yes
Liechtenstein 🇱🇮Yes
Luxembourg 🇱🇺Yes
Macau 🇲🇴Yes
Malaysia 🇲🇾Yes
Maldives 🇲🇻Yes
Mauritius 🇲🇺Yes
Mexico 🇲🇽Yes
Morocco 🇲🇦Yes
Netherlands 🇳🇱Yes
New Zealand 🇳🇿Yes
North Korea 🇰🇵Yes
Norway 🇳🇴Yes
Pakistan 🇵🇰Yes
Peru 🇵🇪Yes
Philippines 🇵🇭Yes
Poland 🇵🇱Yes
Portugal 🇵🇹Yes
Romania 🇷🇴Yes
Russia 🇷🇺Yes
Rwanda 🇷🇼Yes
Serbia 🇷🇸Yes
Seychelles 🇸🇨Yes
Singapore 🇸🇬Yes
South Africa 🇿🇦Yes
South Korea 🇰🇷Yes
Spain 🇪🇸Yes
Sri Lanka 🇱🇰Yes
Suriname 🇸🇷Yes
Sweden 🇸🇪Yes
Switzerland 🇨🇭Yes
Taiwan 🇹🇼Yes
Thailand 🇹🇭Yes
Trinidad and Tobago 🇹🇹Yes
Tunisia 🇹🇳Yes
Turkey 🇹🇷Yes
United Kingdom 🇬🇧Yes

The United States is the only developed country without health coverage for all of its citizens.

As of 2022, the Census Bureau estimated that only 36.1% of Americans were covered by public health insurance. Private health insurance covered 65.6% of the population. This along with other facts has led the U.S. having the world’s highest healthcare spending figure per capita.

The History of Public Health Coverage

Germany was the first country to establish a social health insurance system. Launched in 1883, the program began by covering only blue-collar workers, then slowly expanded its net of those covered.

The first international declaration underlying the need for adequate health care was the Declaration of Alma-Ata in 1978 at the International Conference on Primary Health Care in 1978. The conference’s target was to achieve global UHC by 2000.

The Ottawa Charter for Health Promotion of 1986 also reiterated the “Health for All by the year 2000” goal, ultimately paving the way for more countries to adopt UHC.

Tyler Durden Fri, 06/14/2024 - 02:45


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x