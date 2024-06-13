Which Countries Have Universal Health Coverage?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Universal Health Coverage (UHC) means that everyone has access to a full range of health services - from emergency interventions to palliative care - without financial difficulty.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Julia Wendling uses data from CEOWorld Magazine to visualize the countries that have UHC versus those that do not, along with how UHC coverage breaks down in terms of the global population.

The State of Universal Health Coverage in the World

In 2024, 73 of the 195 countries worldwide had UHC, resulting in around 69% of the world’s population having some form of universal healthcare.

Country UHC? Albania 🇦🇱 Yes Algeria 🇩🇿 Yes Argentina 🇦🇷 Yes Australia 🇦🇺 Yes Austria 🇦🇹 Yes Bahamas 🇧🇸 Yes Belgium 🇧🇪 Yes Bhutan 🇧🇹 Yes Botswana 🇧🇼 Yes Brazil 🇧🇷 Yes Bulgaria 🇧🇬 Yes Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 Yes Canada 🇨🇦 Yes Chile 🇨🇱 Yes China 🇨🇳 Yes Colombia 🇨🇴 Yes Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Yes Croatia 🇭🇷 Yes Cuba 🇨🇺 Yes Czech Republic 🇨🇿 Yes Denmark 🇩🇰 Yes Egypt 🇪🇬 Yes Finland 🇫🇮 Yes France 🇫🇷 Yes Georgia 🇬🇪 Yes Germany 🇩🇪 Yes Ghana 🇬🇭 Yes Greece 🇬🇷 Yes Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Yes Iceland 🇮🇸 Yes India 🇮🇳 Yes Indonesia 🇮🇩 Yes Ireland 🇮🇪 Yes Israel 🇮🇱 Yes Italy 🇮🇹 Yes Japan 🇯🇵 Yes Kuwait 🇰🇼 Yes Liechtenstein 🇱🇮 Yes Luxembourg 🇱🇺 Yes Macau 🇲🇴 Yes Malaysia 🇲🇾 Yes Maldives 🇲🇻 Yes Mauritius 🇲🇺 Yes Mexico 🇲🇽 Yes Morocco 🇲🇦 Yes Netherlands 🇳🇱 Yes New Zealand 🇳🇿 Yes North Korea 🇰🇵 Yes Norway 🇳🇴 Yes Pakistan 🇵🇰 Yes Peru 🇵🇪 Yes Philippines 🇵🇭 Yes Poland 🇵🇱 Yes Portugal 🇵🇹 Yes Romania 🇷🇴 Yes Russia 🇷🇺 Yes Rwanda 🇷🇼 Yes Serbia 🇷🇸 Yes Seychelles 🇸🇨 Yes Singapore 🇸🇬 Yes South Africa 🇿🇦 Yes South Korea 🇰🇷 Yes Spain 🇪🇸 Yes Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 Yes Suriname 🇸🇷 Yes Sweden 🇸🇪 Yes Switzerland 🇨🇭 Yes Taiwan 🇹🇼 Yes Thailand 🇹🇭 Yes Trinidad and Tobago 🇹🇹 Yes Tunisia 🇹🇳 Yes Turkey 🇹🇷 Yes United Kingdom 🇬🇧 Yes

The United States is the only developed country without health coverage for all of its citizens.

As of 2022, the Census Bureau estimated that only 36.1% of Americans were covered by public health insurance. Private health insurance covered 65.6% of the population. This along with other facts has led the U.S. having the world’s highest healthcare spending figure per capita.

The History of Public Health Coverage

Germany was the first country to establish a social health insurance system. Launched in 1883, the program began by covering only blue-collar workers, then slowly expanded its net of those covered.

The first international declaration underlying the need for adequate health care was the Declaration of Alma-Ata in 1978 at the International Conference on Primary Health Care in 1978. The conference’s target was to achieve global UHC by 2000.

The Ottawa Charter for Health Promotion of 1986 also reiterated the “Health for All by the year 2000” goal, ultimately paving the way for more countries to adopt UHC.