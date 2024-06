Which Countries Have Universal Health Coverage?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Universal Health Coverage (UHC) means that everyone has access to a full range of health services - from emergency interventions to palliative care - without financial difficulty.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Julia Wendling uses data fromย CEOWorld Magazineย to visualize the countries that have UHC versus those that do not, along with how UHC coverage breaks down in terms of the global population.

The State of Universal Health Coverage in the Worldย

In 2024, 73 of the 195 countries worldwide had UHC, resulting in around 69% of the worldโ€™s population having some form of universal healthcare.

Country UHC? Albania ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Yes Algeria ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ฟ Yes Argentina ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ท Yes Australia ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ Yes Austria ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡น Yes Bahamas ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ธ Yes Belgium ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช Yes Bhutan ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡น Yes Botswana ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ผ Yes Brazil ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Yes Bulgaria ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ฌ Yes Burkina Faso ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ซ Yes Canada ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Yes Chile ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Yes China ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ Yes Colombia ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ด Yes Costa Rica ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ท Yes Croatia ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡ท Yes Cuba ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡บ Yes Czech Republic ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฟ Yes Denmark ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Yes Egypt ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฌ Yes Finland ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ฎ Yes France ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท Yes Georgia ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ช Yes Germany ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช Yes Ghana ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ญ Yes Greece ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ท Yes Hong Kong ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Yes Iceland ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ธ Yes India ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ Yes Indonesia ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฉ Yes Ireland ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช Yes Israel ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Yes Italy ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น Yes Japan ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต Yes Kuwait ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ผ Yes Liechtenstein ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ฎ Yes Luxembourg ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡บ Yes Macau ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ด Yes Malaysia ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡พ Yes Maldives ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ป Yes Mauritius ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡บ Yes Mexico ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Yes Morocco ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Yes Netherlands ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Yes New Zealand ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฟ Yes North Korea ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ต Yes Norway ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ด Yes Pakistan ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฐ Yes Peru ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ช Yes Philippines ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ญ Yes Poland ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ Yes Portugal ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น Yes Romania ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ด Yes Russia ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ Yes Rwanda ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ผ Yes Serbia ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ธ Yes Seychelles ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡จ Yes Singapore ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฌ Yes South Africa ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Yes South Korea ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท Yes Spain ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ Yes Sri Lanka ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Yes Suriname ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ท Yes Sweden ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช Yes Switzerland ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ Yes Taiwan ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ผ Yes Thailand ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ญ Yes Trinidad and Tobago ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡น Yes Tunisia ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ณ Yes Turkey ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ท Yes United Kingdom ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง Yes

The United States is the only developed country without health coverage for all of its citizens.

As of 2022, theย Census Bureauย estimated that only 36.1% of Americans were covered by public health insurance. Private health insurance covered 65.6% of the population. This along with other facts has led the U.S. having the worldโ€™s highestย healthcare spendingย figure per capita.

The History of Public Health Coverage

Germany was the first country to establish a social health insurance system. Launched in 1883, the program began by covering only blue-collar workers, then slowly expanded its net of those covered.

The first international declaration underlying the need for adequate health care was the Declaration of Alma-Ata in 1978 at the International Conference on Primary Health Care in 1978. The conferenceโ€™s target was to achieve global UHC by 2000.

The Ottawa Charter for Health Promotion of 1986 also reiterated the โ€œHealth for All by the year 2000โ€ goal, ultimately paving the way for more countries to adopt UHC.