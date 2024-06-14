Alaska Dems Alter Platform To Remove Support for Oil and Gas and Call for ‘Rapid Transition to Renewable Energy’

June 14, 2024

The Alaska Democratic Party overhauled its party platform during its recent convention, inserting language in support of aggressive climate policies and rescinding its support for the state's vital fossil fuel industry, which generates the large majority of Alaska's revenue. The post Alaska Dems Alter Platform To Remove Support for Oil and Gas and Call for 'Rapid Transition to Renewable Energy' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



