Alex Jones Ordered To Liquidate Personal Assets, But Infowars Lives To Fight Another Day

A bankruptcy judge in Houston, Texas on Friday ordered Infowars founder Alex Jones to liquidate his personal assets to help pay roughly $1.5 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families, but handed Jones a win - dismissing a separate bankruptcy case over Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems that would have handed control to the plaintiffs.

In his ruling, US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez said that Sandy Hook families can pursue claims against Jones in state court without forcing Free Speech Systems into bankruptcy.

"The right call is to dismiss this case," said Lopez, giving Infowars a lifeline. "I think remaining assets can be resolved outside of a bankruptcy forum."

As for Jones' personal bankruptcy, he had agreed to convert it into a Chapter 7 liquidation last week.

"Those trustees will make decisions about where things go," he continued. "We’re not leaving things into the wind here."

Infowars responds

"It looks like Infowars just got some extra time," said host Owen Shroyer on air after news of the ruling broke.

Jones had been preparing his massive audience for a shutdown, as attorney for the families sought not only to take over Infowars, but Jones' personal social media accounts which they argued is "no different than a customer list of any other liquidating business."

Shortly before the hearing, Jones addressed the public to describe possible outcomes.

Alex Jones Gives Press Conference At Federal Courthouse in Houston On Hearing To Close Infowars



Support: https://t.co/c7Lo59AJZ5 pic.twitter.com/d6PwZd5DgO — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 14, 2024

The Sandy Hook families asked the judge to make clear that the Jones' "@RealAlexJones" account on X.com, formerly known as Twitter, will be among the assets turned over to a court-appointed trustee in charge of liquidating Jones' assets. Jones' X account, which has 2.3 million followers, is "no different than a customer list of any other liquidating business," the Sandy Hook families argued. They argued that Jones has used the social media account to push down the value of Infowars by diverting sales from that site to his father's DrJonesNaturals.com, which sells health supplements and other products. -Reuters

Jones' attorney, Vickie Driver, hit back - arguing that the request was procedurally improper and that Jones would oppose the currently moot request.

"The Connecticut Plaintiffs have never wanted money from Jones but to silence him," said Driver.

Early Friday morning, Jones explained what was going on while driving to court.

🚨BREAKING NOW: Feds Attempting To Take My Personal @realalexjones X Account Today!@elonmusk this is precedent setting. Please take action. pic.twitter.com/3rHVPBgumN — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 14, 2024

Earlier this week, a court-appointed trustee for Free Speech Systems, who Jones said is a giant leftist, urged Lopez to convert Jones' bankruptcy into a Chapter 7 liquidation - claiming that Jones' reaction to his life's work being dismantled was "erratic and unhinged," and could therefore hurt the value of his business empire - thus reducing the amount that could be paid to the Sandy Hook families.

The plaintiffs in the case were sharply divided over the fight - with Connecticut families asking that the company be liquidated, and Texas plaintiffs who prevailed over Jones asking the case to be dismissed - arguing that they could better pursue funds if Infowars remained in business.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2022, after filing for bankruptcy for Free Speech Systems earlier that year.

Jones livestreamed on the way home from court, and will be on-air at 10AM central.