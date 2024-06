Analysis Shows More Children Died After COVID Shots Than Previously Reported

June 14, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Color me shocked! Not! I am saddened, and even angry that so many people died who could have been warned if Big Pharma and their pimps in DC, the Mockingbird media and Big Tech had not lied about the deadly nature of the CONvids and the CONvid shots. Yet, new analysis shows that more children …



Read More...