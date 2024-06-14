Christian Dad Assures Children The Ghost In The Closet Isn’t Real But It Might Be A Demon

June 14, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ST. PAUL, MN — Roused from his slumber at 3 A.M. by the sound of distant wailing, local Christian father Sam Franks rushed to his child's bedroom to see what was wrong. Though the child complained about seeing a monster in the closet, Franks assured the whimpering child there was no such thing, but it might be a demon.



