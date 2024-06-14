Columbia Dean Who Accused Jew of Exploiting Anti-Semitism for Money Has Cool New Profile Pic

June 14, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Matthew Patashnick, the associate dean for student and family support at Columbia University, changed the profile picture on his now-private Instagram account after the Washington Free Beacon reported on disturbing texts he sent colleagues during a panel discussion of anti-Semitism on campus. The post Columbia Dean Who Accused Jew of Exploiting Anti-Semitism for Money Has Cool New Profile Pic appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...