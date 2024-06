House Dems Brainstorming How To Spoil Netanyahu’s Speech to Congress: Report

June 14, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

House Democrats are brainstorming possible events to spoil Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress, according to an Axios report released Friday. The post House Dems Brainstorming How To Spoil Netanyahu's Speech to Congress: Report appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...