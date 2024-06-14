OpenAI Appoints Retired General and Former Head of the NSA, Paul M. Nakasone, to Its Board of Directors

OpenAI announced in a recent blog post that it has appointed Paul M. Nakasone, a retired Army General who previously served as commander of the American Cyber Command, the director of the National Security Agency, and the chief of the Central Security Service, to its board of directors. Naturally, this was a red flag to anyone with any sense.

They've gone full mask-off: 𝐝𝐨 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 trust @OpenAI or its products (ChatGPT etc). There is only one reason for appointing an @NSAGov Director to your board. This is a willful, calculated betrayal of the rights of every person on Earth. You have been warned. https://t.co/bzHcOYvtko — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) June 14, 2024

Nakasone will be joining the board’s Safety and Security Committee where he’ll advise them on “critical safety and security decisions for all OpenAI projects and operations”. It’s going to be exciting watching all the new ways AI will destroy our rights in the name of “security”!

