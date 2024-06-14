Political animals

Politics today involves every aspect, perhaps every moment of life. Generally for the negative. This is particularly true of the lovers and advocates of democracy: the “one-person, one-vote” and “majority rules” crowd. Or as some put it, “the voice of the people is the voice of God.” Sacrilegious as that may seem, it is very common even among religious people.

It extends to the non-human universe: consider animals and a recent and growing movement in the State of Colorado. There are a growing number of people – including a significant faction in the Colorado General Assembly (both houses) that want to ban the hunting of wildcats: specifically including mountain lions (also called cougars), bobcats, and lynxes.

Note that lynxes were nearly driven to extinction in Colorado a few decades ago, but in the past quarter-century, they have been reintroduced and their population is growing. So much that they have become a significant threat to other species and to livestock in some parts of the State. And there is at least some interest in again allowing hunting in at least some areas. At the same time, mountain lions and bobcats have always been hunted by humans, yet have adapted and survived – even thrived. Just as they have survived and adapted to urban and suburban living sometimes cheek and jowl with humans.

But the urge to regulate and prohibit more and more traditional activities is very strong. And politicians, constantly seeking to develop more followers, attract more votes, and garner more campaign contributions, are more than willing to go along.

Now, as expected, there are a lot of people who are fighting against this ban. They are putting out brochures and fliers, holding meetings, and working hard to oppose this.

They have many arguments, including wildlife management good practice, family and community cultural values, the economic impact of hunting in rural and frontier communities. And more. They address the possibility (a strong one) that this ban on hunting some animals will quickly led to schemes to ban the hunting of more and more species. And even a complete ban of hunting. Except, of course, as with Muslims getting a free pass on their hatred of homosexuality, certain privileged groups will get to continue to hunt in accordance with their traditions (as long as they have the right color skin, in particular).

We would like to suggest, however, that these arguments are going to be ignored by the advocates of preventing hunting of near-apex predators (the wild cats) by the true apex predator (humans).

Why?

Because the ultimate purpose of such bans is not protecting certain species – even beloved ones as cats tend to be.

Because the ultimate purpose of actions like this is controlling other humans. Of lording it over their fellows. Of expanding the insane, incredible level of control over every action every place to more and more actions and locations. Part of that is the idea that hunting and other “recreation” is one of the few uses for firearms that the regressives, the hoploclasts, have tolerated in their quest to outlaw all guns. That is, all guns not in the hands of military, police, and of course, their personal bodyguards.

So what should the opponents be doing?

One strategy might be what worked so well for the Pandemic Panic warriors, but with honesty: Follow the science. Part of which is getting the politicians and the “public leaders” out of the decisionmaking loop: the importance of humans in managing wildlife populations – especially those of other predators – is recognized by most wildlife specialists. (There are, of course, sad exceptions: true Mother-Earth worshippers and believers who believe that humans (or at least 99% of them – not counting them and their families) should be eliminated.)

But the most important strategy might be to push the idea that government cannot control everything, and should not. Remove the politics and the one-man/one-vote mentality that lets urban populations (appear to) dictate more and more to the rural and frontier areas. Yes, there ARE mountain lions and bobcats that live in even densely developed urban areas. But most are in the areas outside the cities and suburbs. Hunters – evil though they are in the eyes of so many – have a strong and vested interest in preserving populations of those critturs that they can hunt, whether for sport or food or to protect their food (and everyone’s). Let the community govern and not the legislature and fedgov and whichever politician’s rearend is in the governor’s throne – excuse me, chair.

Not an easy task to do this, which means it has to be part of a general push to take away the powers thatgovernments have been given (or stolen) for 15 decades.



