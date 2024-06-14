Scholar Who Accused Israel of Genocide Will No Longer Lead University of Minnesota Holocaust Center—But May Become Professor as Consolation Prize

June 14, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The University of Minnesota has rescinded an offer to run its Center of Holocaust and Genocide Studies to an anti-Israel scholar who has accused the Jewish state of genocide and downplayed anti-Semitism on U.S. college campuses. But that scholar, Stockton University's Raz Segal, could still join the school as a faculty member. The post Scholar Who Accused Israel of Genocide Will No Longer Lead University of Minnesota Holocaust Center—But May Become Professor as Consolation Prize appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...