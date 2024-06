Disgraced Cop Sentenced To Life At Your Expense For Kidnapping & Murdering Teen Girl

June 15, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Well, at least they found the officer guilty and sought to punish him, but seriously, this is not justice. The People of the united States will pay to feed, clothe and house this guy for the rest of his life. In fact, we might pay for his education and other “extracurricular activities.” And for what? …



Read More...