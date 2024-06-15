"Freaking Brilliant New Trend": Write "Vote Trump, End Taxes On Tips!" On Server Checks

About a week ago, former President Trump floated the idea of canceling taxes on tips at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. By Thursday of last week, Republican lawmakers were delighted by the idea and how it could generate new Trump voters ahead of the November elections.

"This tips thing was genius," Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said, who was quoted by The Hill, adding, "[Trump] was like, I'd love to tell you it was based on a bunch of research, but it was based on a discussion with a waitress who said, 'They're coming after my tips.'"

Trump's plan to eliminate taxes on tips for restaurant and hospitality workers will influence over 12 MILLION Americans, the majority of which are in larger cities



Cramer said these service workers are "just feeling this assault on their tips" by the Biden administration. This is also happening as Bidenomics inflation crushes the working poor into oblivion.

On Friday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY.) wrote on X, "This week Trump suggested we shouldn't tax tips. He's right. Next week I'll be re-introducing @RonPaul's original Tax Free Tips Act to eliminate taxes on tips!"

This week Trump suggested we shouldn’t tax tips. He’s right.



Trump's new push to onboard some of the nearly 16 million people working in the leisure and hospitality comes as President Biden's polling data continues to slide - and the president with possible dementia continues to stun the nation—literally every week.

What's happening on the ground and across the country at restaurants and bars are Trump voters informing service industry workers about how voting for the former president will allow for 'No Tax On Tips.'

This is a brilliant strategy that is spreading like wildfire on X:

Freaking brilliant. A new trend is starting in America. You may not like the guy but you need to live. You need money.

Imma start writing this on my receipts. Will you?

I’ve seen this trend and I think we all should do it in swing states.



My waiter got a $100 tip tonight so he can realize that Trump is proposing NO TAX ON TIPS!



I absolutely LOVE President Trump’s plan for NO TAX ON TIPS!!



💥President Trump just doubled down on ‘no taxes on tips’.

🫡He is asking for our help!

💥Every time you tip: write

‘Vote Trump- no taxes on tips’ on receipt.

📸Take pics like the one below and keep sharing. 🧢Karli Bonne

🫡He doesn’t ask much from us.

The next time you go out to eat or visit a bar, please tip



& write on the receipt,



“Elect Trump & you’ll keep 100% of your tips.”



Take a picture & let’s grow the trend.



Trump Won’t Tax Tips



All of this shows how Democrats are out of touch with the nation's vibe. Radical leftists in the White House are too focused on funding endless wars, such as the one in Ukraine, the woke indoctrination of children, catering to illegal aliens rather than voters, not enforcing common sense law and order in cities, and pushing for more taxes and bigger government.